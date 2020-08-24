The rash of apparently false positive COVID-19 tests around the league Saturday from one BioReference lab in New Jersey has raised an alarming question: What happens if this occurs the day before a game?

It is believed at least eight teams were affected by a large number of players and staff reporting positive coronavirus test results that prevented them from entering the team facilities Sunday. Most reports indicate that point-of-care tests Sunday were negative for everyone, but it will take another negative result Monday before those affected can return to work.

Some teams announced the number of positive results. Those that did were Chicago (nine, including staff), Minnesota (12; eight players, one coach, three staff), N.Y. Jets (10 including staff) and Pittsburgh (six players).

Others were reportedly Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit and New England. Quarterback Josh Allen was said to be one of the Bills players involved.

None of the players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Arizona Cardinals are one of five teams that has yet to have a player placed on the reserve list. Carolina, Houston, the L.A. Chargers and New England are the others.

Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh said Sunday, “It’s definitely a concern that something similar could happen in the regular season, especially later in the week. I'm glad we're starting to figure the kinks out now, while we're in training camp. That's part of the reason why we're doing things the way we are to find out what works, what doesn't work. We're battling an unknown virus, an unknown scenario, an unknown landscape that we're in right now.

“So, we have to able to roll with the punches. Obviously, we had some hiccups this past weekend and we learn from it. Hopefully that doesn't happen again because you'd hate to see a guy miss a game or something like that. So, hopefully we grow from it so it doesn't happen again.”

Of course, this entails more than "working out the kinks” and was a tad more than "a hiccup." The league is investigating how this could happen at one lab. None of the other labs used around the country had any positive tests. The league is paying millions for the daily testing that includes a quick turnaround for the results.

Meanwhile, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was matter-of-fact in saying coaching staffs need a plan if anyone becomes unavailable for a game.

“As a coach, you've got to have a plan because you can lose a guy or two with the virus and the protocols that we have in place to protect the other players," he said. "So, you definitely have to have a plan for it. But so far our players have been on it. They've been diligent in the protocols; no one's complaining about it.

“I'll tell you, I've been so proud of our guys on defense for doing the right things, but I think you have to have a plan with this virus. There’s no guarantees, so you have to have a plan if you lose a guy or two, even a coach or two, having a plan to pick up that work from someone.”