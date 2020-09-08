SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Agrees to Record Contract Extension

Howard Balzer

The devil is in the details and many of those will be revealed in the coming days, but the overall numbers have been reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on a two-year contract extension for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Based on dollars only in the extension, it is being characterized as the highest non-quarterback contract in league history, with an average per-year value of $27.25 million.

The total value of the extension is $54.5 million that includes $42.75 million guaranteed at signing. Added to the three years on the contract that came with him from the Houston Texans, the deal keeps Hopkins under contract through 2024.

Hopkins recently parted with agent Todd France and essentially negotiated the deal himself with the help of a business advisor.

Those three years were worth $39.15 million with non-guaranteed base salaries of $12.5 million, $13.5 million and $13.915 million.

It is unknown yet whether any of those base salaries have been reduced for salary-cap purposes or what his cap charge will be for 2020. Prior to the deal, his cap figure for this year was $12.5 million.

It also isn’t known how much of the new guaranteed money is in a signing bonus, which would be prorated over the five years of the overall new contract.

If all of the $39.15 million remains intact, that would translate to $94.415 million, making the overall average $18.88 million.

Additionally, there are reports that the final year of the contract is voidable and that it includes a no-trade clause, along with the Cardinals not being able to place the franchise tag on Hopkins when the contract expires.

Pro Football Talk reported that the voidable year is worth $14.915 million, which would make the deal a one-year, $39.585 extension and the four years worth $79.5 million ($19.875 million average).

Stay tuned for all details when they become known. This story will be updated.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kenyan Drake Only Needed Walking Boot for Couple Days

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake ready for for the start of the season after returning to practice.

Alex Weiner

Kliff Kingsbury Wants the Arizona Cardinals to Start the Season Better than Recent Years

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is aiming to get his team off to a better start than in recent seasons.

Alex Weiner

by

rolcards

Report: Cardinals, Deandre Hopkins 'Closing in' on New Deal

NFL Media report: New contract for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is close.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Allowing Butler 'Fresh Start' with Release

The Arizona Cardinals cut WR Hakeem Butler Friday and have subsequently chosen not to add him to the practice squad.

Mason Kern

Budda Baker Never Thought NFL Would Get this Far

Arizona Cardinals Budda Baker, Kenyan Drake grateful NFL has come this far and ready to open the season.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Sign Evan Weaver, D.J. Foster, 12 Others to Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of 14 players to the practice squad including LB Evan Weaver and RB D.J. Foster.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals to sign Ex-Texan Tight End Jordan Thomas to Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals expected to sign tight end Jordan Thomas to practice squad as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Alex Weiner

Report: Cardinals Adding Former Texans DE Blackson to 53-Man Roster

After announcing the initial 53-man roster Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly making changes by adding former Houston DE Angelo Blackson.

Mason Kern

by

rolcards

Allen Extension a Glimpse of Potential Hopkins Figure

The Los Angeles Chargers announced it agreed to a multi-year extension with wide receiver Keenan Allen Saturday, which paves a path for DeAndre Hopkins.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Announce Cuts for Initial 53-Man Roster

The Arizona Cardinals' roster is down to 53 after cutting halfback D.J. Foster, 15 others on Saturday.

Alex Weiner