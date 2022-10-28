Skip to main content

Five Cardinals Listed as Out; Four More Questionable vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals could be without some major pieces when they visit the Minnesota Vikings.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their Friday injury report on their last day of practice ahead of their Week 8 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. 

The Cardinals have ruled out the following players: James Conner (ribs), Max Garcia (shoulder), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring). 

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Conner would have likely tried to play, but it wasn't in anybody's best interest for him to do so. He was the only player rueld out that practiced at all through the week. 

Billy Price and Cody Ford look to fill the spots left by Hudson and Garcia. Sean Harlow will likely be the back-up to either spot on Sunday. 

Four more players were ruled questionable: D.J. Humphries (back), Byron Murphy Jr. (back), Matt Prater (hip) and Darrel Williams (knee).

Regardless of Williams' availability, the Cardinals will roll with Eno Benjamin as their lead back. 

Either potential loss of Humphries or Murphy would be brutal, while the Cardinals are confident in Rodrigo Blankenship if Prater can't go. There's a possibility the two could both be active and Blankenship takes kickoffs. 

Cardinals Week 8 IR
It's a fairly clean report for Minnesota, as you can see above. Not much to mention or analyze on their end. 

Inactives will be released 90 minutes prior to kickoff. 

Cardinals-Vikings Preview: Five Questions for the Opponent

