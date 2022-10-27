Nobody on the Arizona Cardinals has quite gotten off to the start they would have liked, and that includes QB Kyler Murray.

Murray, who received a monster contract extension, has been only a small piece of the puzzle in Arizona's 3-4 start to the season.

Working with various injuries and without DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals' franchise quarterback has been somewhat helpless at times, though he's very much still in the driver's seat of the offense and thus shoulders blame for their consistent slow starts on offense.

That was reflected in NFL.com's QB index rankings for Week 8, where Murray found himself at No. 12 on the list.

"Murray remains a charter member of the Frustrated Quarterbacks Club -- peacocking on national television with a rant aimed at Kliff Kingsbury -- but Thursday night’s romp over the Saints came with a silver lining," said Marc Sessler.

"The return of DeAndre Hopkins triggered immediate production, with 10 grabs for 103 yards off a whopping 14 targets. Kyler’s beloved security blanket paved the way to the QB’s best passing performance all season. Still, the Cardinals remain a week-to-week proposition no matter who’s on the field."

There's no doubting the Cardinals offense has been different this season- and not in a good way. Murray's yards per attempt is at a shocking 5.9, good enough for 34th in the league. His longest pass of the season is 32 yards.

Murray felt right behind Daniel Jones (who jumped seven spots) and sits one spot above Dak Prescott.

The Cardinals take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday, as Arizona looks to piece together back to back wins for the first time all season.

