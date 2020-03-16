AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

ILB Joe Walker Elevates with Cardinals in Contract Year

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Joe Walker picked the best possible time to elevate his play. Heading into a contract year, Walker heavily increased his productivity in 2019 en route to becoming a starter.

In a 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 last season, Walker overtook the secondary starting inside linebacker position based on snap counts, playing 40 compared to fellow inside linebacker Haason Reddick’s 36. On Oct. 29, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Walker "earned" the right to start at the position in the team's base 3-4 defense over Reddick, who was later converted to outside linebacker and showed signs of growth the rest of the year. Joseph said it was "best for both guys and for the team" at the time per team reporter Darren Urban.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2016 from Oregon by the Philadelphia Eagles, Walker had predominately played a core special teams role for much of his career until last season. He tore his ACL on Aug. 18 prior to the start of his rookie year in a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After recovering, the 6-foot-2, 236-pounder made three starts for the Eagles in 2017 and was on the roster when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

The Cardinals acquired Walker on Sept. 19, 2018, signing him from the Eagles' practice squad. After appearing in 14 games with no starts that year, Walker exceeded expectations in 2019 playing in all 16 games and starting 11. He finished the year with 63 tackles, five tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble.

Entering free agency, which is scheduled to officially open without delay on March 18, Walker has a case to earn more than the $645,000 he made last year per OverTheCap.com. Whether the Cardinals would want to bring him back is a different story. 

The franchise needs another capable impact player at inside linebacker to pair alongside bonafide starter Jordan Hicks. Reddick underperformed last year and was converted to the outside and the franchise would like to target someone capable of covering running backs and tight ends and sticking to assignments in the passing game at a more consistent level.

However, according to ESPN, Walker was the player who "leveled up" his game the most within the organization last year. He set himself up well for free agency and could see his stock rise as a value signing.

*Watch the accompanying film review and analysis of Walker by former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge via his Bridge’s Breakdown.*

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Likely to Lose Running Back Kenyan Drake in Free Agency

After a breakout season with the Arizona Cardinals after being traded mid-year from the Miami Dolphins, running back Kenyan Drake is poised for a big contract.

HMAN

by

MasonKern

Center A.Q. Shipley Hoping to Finish Career with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have to decide between re-signing consistent starting center A.Q. Shipley or transitioning to another option like Mason Cole

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Free Agency Preview

The Arizona Cardinals have multiple holes they need to fill on both sides of the ball in free agency to become more competitive and build around franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. There are also decisions to be made about their own free agents set to hit the unrestricted market.

HMAN

by

FANSTUCKER

Cardinals Free-Agent DE Rodney Gunter Aiming to Turn Risk into Reward

The Arizona Cardinals are in need of quality rotational depth along their defensive line and end Rodney Gunter fits the ideal mold as a valuable piece that may be added for a relatively decent price.

Mason Kern

Coronavirus Concerns Cause Cardinals to Close Offices

The Arizona Cardinals took preventative measures on Friday in relation to COVID-19 concerns, closing their offices and suspending non-essential travel

Mason Kern

Film Breakdown: Left Tackle D.J. Humphries

The strengths and weaknesses of Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries are analyzed and what the franchise is getting out of their newly inked $44 million man.

HMAN

by

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live Open Feed

Live feed for the Week 5 Cardinals vs Bengals matchup.

Tyler Jaggi

by

rakery

Should Cardinals pair All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey with Patrick Peterson?

Should the Cardinals entertain the thought of adding All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to their secondary to pair with Patrick Peterson?

Tyler Jaggi

by

Johnny Football

2019 Arizona Cardinals – An Ugly Improvement

Is Kliff Kingsbury’s Arizona Cardinals on track to be worse than the Wilks’ era?

Tyler Jaggi

by

Kris_Evenson

NFL Power Rankings: Week 2 - Where do Cardinals rank?

Where do the Cardinals rank in the weekly NFL Power Rankings?

Tyler Jaggi

by

jecarz22