ILB Joe Walker Elevates with Cardinals in Contract Year

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Joe Walker picked the best possible time to elevate his play. Heading into a contract year, Walker heavily increased his productivity in 2019 en route to becoming a starter.

In a 31-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 8 last season, Walker overtook the secondary starting inside linebacker position based on snap counts, playing 40 compared to fellow inside linebacker Haason Reddick’s 36. On Oct. 29, Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Walker "earned" the right to start at the position in the team's base 3-4 defense over Reddick, who was later converted to outside linebacker and showed signs of growth the rest of the year. Joseph said it was "best for both guys and for the team" at the time per team reporter Darren Urban.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2016 from Oregon by the Philadelphia Eagles, Walker had predominately played a core special teams role for much of his career until last season. He tore his ACL on Aug. 18 prior to the start of his rookie year in a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. After recovering, the 6-foot-2, 236-pounder made three starts for the Eagles in 2017 and was on the roster when they beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

The Cardinals acquired Walker on Sept. 19, 2018, signing him from the Eagles' practice squad. After appearing in 14 games with no starts that year, Walker exceeded expectations in 2019 playing in all 16 games and starting 11. He finished the year with 63 tackles, five tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble.

Entering free agency, which is scheduled to officially open without delay on March 18, Walker has a case to earn more than the $645,000 he made last year per OverTheCap.com. Whether the Cardinals would want to bring him back is a different story.

The franchise needs another capable impact player at inside linebacker to pair alongside bonafide starter Jordan Hicks. Reddick underperformed last year and was converted to the outside and the franchise would like to target someone capable of covering running backs and tight ends and sticking to assignments in the passing game at a more consistent level.

However, according to ESPN, Walker was the player who "leveled up" his game the most within the organization last year. He set himself up well for free agency and could see his stock rise as a value signing.

*Watch the accompanying film review and analysis of Walker by former NFL scout Marc Lillibridge via his Bridge’s Breakdown.*