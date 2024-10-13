Packers Humble Cardinals in Week 6 Blowout
GREEN BAY -- The Arizona Cardinals were hoping to carry momentum as road underdogs against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6.
That didn't happen - nor was it close to coming to fruition at any point over the course of four quarters in Arizona's 34-13 loss to Green Bay.
The Cardinals now drop to 2-4 on the season.
It was a prototypical day of football at Lambeau Field, as the rain arrived before kickoff and didn't give either team a break until late in the afternoon.
After swapping punts to begin the game, the Packers found the end zone via a Jayden Reed touchdown reception on third and goal.
GB 7, AZ 0
On the first play of the second quarter, Green Bay extended their lead with a short touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs - who shook a Garrett Williams tackle and leaped over the goal line.
GB 14, AZ 0
After forcing another Cardinals punt, the Packers retained possession and again marched down the field with ease - though they were forced to settle for a field goal.
GB 17, AZ 0
Arizona's offense sputtered again, punted, and on the first play of Green Bay's ensuing drive allowed a 44-yard touchdown to Christian Watson for the Packers to push their lead even further.
GB 24, AZ 0
The Cardinals eventually found some life and marched into Green Bay territory before Kyler Murray found Michael Wilson in the end zone for their first score of the day.
GB 24, AZ 7
The Cardinals needed a turnover to give them life before halftime, and that's exactly what cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting did in intercepting Jordan Love.
With just seven seconds left in the half, Chad Ryland knocked home a 38-yard try to push Arizona's deficit to two touchdowns.
GB 24, AZ 10
The second half began with another Cardinals field goal from Ryland, giving Arizona some sort of hope for a second half comeback.
GB 24, AZ 13
Then, Doubs found the end zone for a second time, this time losing Sean Murphy-Bunting in coverage for an easy touchdown.
GB 31, AZ 13
After a James Conner fumble, the Packers looked all but ready to extend their massive lead even further before an eventual missed field goal gave Arizona new life.
However, Greg Dortch fumbled away a ball in Packers territory, all but sealing a potential comeback attempt as the third quarter drew to a close.
Green Bay added three more points of insurance to begin the fourth.
GB 34, AZ 13
While the Cardinals were trying to cut more into their deficit, a fumble from Murray gave Green Bay the ball back with under six minutes to play at their own 22-yard line.
From there, the clock bled out, and the Cardinals suffered their fourth loss of the season.
Arizona returns home for a Week 7 battle against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.