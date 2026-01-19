Micah Parsons Had Kind Message for Jeff Hafley As Packers DC Joins Dolphins

The Packers lost a key member of their coaching staff Monday when defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley accepted an offer to become the head coach of the Dolphins.

Hafley, who joined Green Bay’s staff in 2024 after spending four years as the head coach at Boston College, was a popular coaching candidate in the current cycle, and Miami moved quickly to land him after firing Mike McDaniel earlier this offseason.

After news of Hafley’s departure from Green Bay broke, Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons took to social media with a kind and congratulatory message for his former DC.

Genuinely happy for haf! Great guy great person! Gonna miss his energy! https://t.co/GjzNPeRYle — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 19, 2026

“Genuinely happy for haf! Great guy great person! Gonna miss his energy!” wrote Parsons on X.

Parsons, of course, only spent one season playing in Hafley’s defensive system, having only arrived in Green Bay prior to the start of the 2025 season via a trade with the Cowboys. He’ll have a new defensive coordinator in his second season with the Packers.

Parsons’s first season in Green Bay was cut short due to a knee injury which required season-ending surgery. He was his usual dominant self prior to the injury, and earned All-Pro first team honors while racking up 12.5 sacks and 26 QB hits in 14 games.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated