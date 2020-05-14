'Face of the NFL': Chandler Jones High on Isaiah Simmons

Despite no in-person OTAs or rookie minicamps, new Arizona Cardinals "linebacker" Isaiah Simmons is already impressing during the NFL Virtual Period.

Entering a linebacker room that features 2010-2009 All-Decade Team member Chandler Jones, starter Jordan Hicks and free agent signees Devon Kennard (Detroit Lions) and De'Vondre Campbell (Atlanta Falcons), Simmons' ability to seemingly play a multitude of positions in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's scheme is standing out.

"I got a chance to really look at Isaiah Simmons and his highlights and I don't know where we're going to play him," Jones said. "It's exciting to me. Even though we are a team, whenever we can get more guys on our side of the ball, that's great for us. For him to be a top-10 pick, the face of the NFL for sure.

"Watching guys like that, you can't not draft him. I'm surprised that he fell to us, honestly. He's the kind of guy that, you can't compare him to anyone. He's a player that can play anywhere. I thought he was a pass rusher and then I turned on his film, this guy is covering guys, (getting) interceptions. The sky's the limit for him and he definitely could be the face of the NFL."

Simmons' positionless nature in the modern NFL is why he was so coveted by the Cardinals. It is also why they never thought he would be available at No. 8 overall.

Still, he is a rookie and the organization does not want to front-load him and stunt his development. Joseph said that he would start out learning linebacker in Arizona's 3-4 attack scheme.

"That was definitely a big part of the fascination with him, was his ability to learn all these different positions and execute them in college at a high level," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "And then our thought process was — if he is able to really focus on one position, having the flexibility to still move around, but really focus on one — what does that look like? The sky could really be the limit and that's why we're so excited about that. His athleticism is through the roof, but his ability to play so many positions and not really having a chance to focus on one, we just think the sky can be the limit for what he can be if we really locked him in one position for a majority of the time."

From Jones' perspective, the positional versatility is an aspect he said he has seldom seen throughout his career. It is that ability that separates him from other guys in the league.

"If he has the ability to play multiple positions, why not do it?" Jones said. "I'm not sure where the coaches are going to play him. Who knows what he's going to do. I saw highlights of him rushing the passer. So, it might be me, him (Kennard), I don't know. I have no idea. I saw him covering safeties, I saw him at linebacker. He's a guy that's exciting to watch for sure. I'm excited to have him on our team.

"Physical is there, the talent is there. If I was a head coach, I wouldn't know where to play him. The Vance Joseph defense isn't going to confuse you. He'll be fine."