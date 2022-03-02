Kingsbury: J.J. Watt Almost Back to Full Strength

INDIANAPOLIS -- Much of the attention centered around the Arizona Cardinals belongs to quarterback Kyler Murray.

Typically the passer of any NFL team will draw the most cameras and microphones, yet Murray's recent string of offseason drama has placed him as the subject of any conversation regarding the Cardinals.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows that, deflecting the array of questions sent to his podium during his press conference at the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

Kingsbury did manage to touch on a few different subjects when given the opportunity, including the health of defensive end J.J. Watt.

Watt, who tore his labrum, biceps and rotator cuff in addition to dislocating his shoulder on Oct. 24, somehow worked his way back to play in Arizona's Wild Card game on Jan. 17.

Watt wasn't close to being at 100% health, but still made the attempt to return and play.

On Tuesday, Kingsbury was asked if he expected Watt to be ready to go by August.

"I do. He's been in there (the facility) since the day after the Super Bowl, he was probably in there before working out. He's almost back to full strength, it looks like. So I expect him to be 100%," Kingsbury said.

Watt played in seven regular-season games for the Cardinals last season, accruing 16 total tackles (five for loss), two passes defended, a forced fumble and a sack.

His presence will be key for a Cardinals defense that could potentially lose outside linebacker Chandler Jones in free agency.