Skip to main content

Kingsbury: J.J. Watt Almost Back to Full Strength

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave a quick update during the NFL Combine on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Much of the attention centered around the Arizona Cardinals belongs to quarterback Kyler Murray. 

Typically the passer of any NFL team will draw the most cameras and microphones, yet Murray's recent string of offseason drama has placed him as the subject of any conversation regarding the Cardinals.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury knows that, deflecting the array of questions sent to his podium during his press conference at the NFL Combine on Tuesday. 

Kingsbury did manage to touch on a few different subjects when given the opportunity, including the health of defensive end J.J. Watt. 

Watt, who tore his labrum, biceps and rotator cuff in addition to dislocating his shoulder on Oct. 24, somehow worked his way back to play in Arizona's Wild Card game on Jan. 17. 

Read More

Watt wasn't close to being at 100% health, but still made the attempt to return and play. 

On Tuesday, Kingsbury was asked if he expected Watt to be ready to go by August. 

"I do. He's been in there (the facility) since the day after the Super Bowl, he was probably in there before working out. He's almost back to full strength, it looks like. So I expect him to be 100%," Kingsbury said. 

Watt played in seven regular-season games for the Cardinals last season, accruing 16 total tackles (five for loss), two passes defended, a forced fumble and a sack. 

His presence will be key for a Cardinals defense that could potentially lose outside linebacker Chandler Jones in free agency. 

© Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Kingsbury: J.J. Watt Almost Back to Full Strength

By Donnie Druin
44 seconds ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a warm up pass before a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
News

How Absence of DeAndre Hopkins Impacted Offense in 2021

By Donnie Druin
4 minutes ago
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim (left) talks with head coach Kliff Kingsbury during Red & White Practice at Stare Farm Stadium.
News

Next Man Up: Keim, Kingsbury Approach Kyler Conundrum With Caution

By Donnie Druin
12 hours ago
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kliff Kingsbury Unaware Kyler Murray Statement was Coming

By Alex Weiner
17 hours ago
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Draft

Cardinals Draft: Nine Names to Watch as NFL Combine, Pro Days Approach

By Alex Weiner
22 hours ago
Kyler Sideline
News

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray Doubles Down

By Howard Balzer
23 hours ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before his game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
News

Kyler Murray, Representation Sent Cardinals 'Detailed Contract Proposal'

By Alex Weiner
Feb 28, 2022
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cardinals to Play at Mexico's Estadio Azteca in 2022

By Donnie Druin
Feb 28, 2022