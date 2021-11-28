Report: Oklahoma Sooners to Target Kliff Kingsbury in Head Coach Search

After losing head coach Lincoln Riley, the Oklahoma Sooners are now searching for a new head coach. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly a target for the university.

Despite the Arizona Cardinals resting on their bye week, head coach Kliff Kingsbury still found himself in story lines on Sunday.

Within hours of reports that had head coach Lincoln Riley departing the Oklahoma Sooners for the USC Trojans, potential candidates have begun to be assembled by the university in their first official head coaching search since 1999, when the program hired Bob Stoops.

While Stoops is set to return as Oklahoma's interim head coach, the Sooners will be looking for a long-term answer.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Oklahoma has interest in Kingsbury.

With Kingsbury's success in leading the Cardinals to possessing the league's best record (along with commanding one of the top offensive units in the NFL), it's hard to imagine Kingsbury departing his current gig to return to the collegiate level.

Kingsbury spent six seasons (2013-18) as Texas Tech's head coach prior to being relieved of his duties, going just 35-40 during that time.

Kingsbury's close relationship with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has led to a special bond between the two, both coming into the league together in 2019 after developing a relationship before either stepped foot onto an NFL field in their respective positions.

"Because we're in this thing together, we signed up together. And as much as any duo ever, probably in the history of the NFL, the way this thing is played out," said Kingsbury earlier this year on his and Murray's partnership.

"So we know we're tied to each other forever. And we just want to make this thing work."

With only one year left on his contract, Kingsbury may be in line for a contract extension, as AllCardinals' Howard Balzer points out. Balzer also noted that "league sources" cited by reporters are often agents with an agenda.

Besides, what would happen to Kingsbury's awesome bachelor pad?

Kingsbury has yet to be given a chance to comment on the matter, as the news and rumors have only begun to swirl. He is scheduled to talk to the media Monday as the team returns from the bye to begin preparations for next Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

However, in the midst of one of the best seasons in Arizona franchise history, neither the Cardinals or Kingsbury seem intent on breaking up their partnership.