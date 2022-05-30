Arizona Cardinals cornerback and offseason acquisition Jeff Gladney died Monday at the age of 25, according to multiple reports.

Brian Overstreet, Gladney's agent, confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and ESPN's Adam Schefter that the young player died in a car accident on Monday morning in the Dallas area.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Cardinals released the following statement:

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

Gladney signed a two-year deal in March to join a Cardinals defensive backs unit in need of help at cornerback.

Several of Gladney's former teammates also relayed the news on Twitter.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and Gladney's college teammate at TCU Jalen Reagor said, "Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man . . . R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please."

His Cardinals teammates, running back Eno Benjamin and linebacker Isaiah Simmons, soon followed with messages.

Benjamin tweeted, "Rest In Peace, Jeff Gladney. Praying for the entire family."

Simmons added, "Rest in paradise brotha."

Fellow members of the NFL community like Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who was teammates with Gladney for one season, and former quarterback Robert Griffin III also tweeted their thoughts and prayers.

Gladney was a first-round pick in 2020 by the Vikings after playing four seasons at TCU.

He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019 for the Horned Frogs.

Gladney started 15 games as a rookie for the Vikings before getting released following an assault charge. He was found not guilty in March and signed with the Cardinals shortly after.

Gladney was in attendance and working during the open portion of OTAs last week.