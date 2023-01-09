Titans Request to Interview Cardinals VP of Player of Personnel Quentin Harris

The Arizona Cardinals are in the search for their own general manager, yet the Tennessee Titans appear interested in potentially hiring Quentin Harris.

The Arizona Cardinals' search for their own general manager now begins after Steve Keim is officially out of the picture, confirmed by the team earlier this morning.

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties. In addition, General Manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health. The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions," said the release.

Keim, who stepped away earlier in the year for health-related reasons, has been temporarily replaced by Cardinals' personnel in Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson.

Both figure to play a part in Arizona's hunt for a GM, yet other teams were bound to call for Harris' talent. The first team to (reportedly) do so are the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans fired previous general manager Jon Robinson on Dec. 6.

Harris first joined Arizona as a scout in 2008 before working his way up to vice president of player personnel in 2021. Like Rapoport alluded to, he also figures to be in the mix for Arizona's current opening.

