Twitter Reacts to Cardinals Ridding Themselves of Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals now enter an offseason with openings at head coach and general manager. Most fans were quite happy to hear the news.

The Arizona Cardinals will be without Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury, according to a press release from the team:

The Cardinals now look for their fourth head coach and second general manager since 2013, and fans couldn't be happier.

Some celebrations started yesterday after the Cardinals lost their last seven games of the regular season.

But there's already speculation on his future.

Some believe it wasn't a smart move to fire him.

Regardless, at least he's getting paid.

Though he did seem surprised.

The streets of Twitter relinquishes nobody as a prisoner, however.

There is some bright in every dark situation.

