Three Cardinals Out, Three Questionable vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury report for Week 11 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, and three players have already been ruled out of action.

Zach Ertz, Byron Murphy and D.J. Humphries will not playing in Mexico City, as all three starters are out for Monday Night Football.

Ertz had surgery on his knee earlier this week, effectively putting him out for the season (though Arizona has not put him on injured reserve yet). Humphries was previously ruled out by Kliff Kingsbury earlier in the week while Murphy's status was questionable throughout the week.

Both Murphy and Humphries missed last week's win vs. Los Angeles. Neither of the two practiced throughout the week.

Three other Cardinals remain questionable ahead of Monday: Max Garcia, DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray.

Garcia could potentially enter the starting lineup if healthy, as the Cardinals are missing four of five starters along the offensive line. The status of Murray continues to be monitored although Kingsbury noted he was making good progress through the week.

Hopkins was a surprise on the injury report, but Kingsbury said the team was just being cautious, citing "maintenance" as the reason for his limited participation.

The good news? Colt McCoy practiced fully on Friday and Saturday, meaning he's good in a worst-case scenario for Arizona. Budda Baker also appears to be healthy enough to go as well.

Inactives will officially be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

