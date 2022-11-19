Cardinals, Eno Benjamin Keeping Hush on Departure

It's been nearly a week since the Arizona Cardinals and RB Eno Benjamin split, but the former Arizona State product is still finding his name in headlines associated with the team.

Benjamin's release - which reportedly was spurred from lack of playing time and eventually arguing with a assistant coach - wasn't featured for the world to see on HBO's Hard Knocks.

At least not yet.

Series director Terrell Riley hopped on the PHNX Cardinals podcast after the second episode released and said viewers should definitely tune in for episode three.

While we wait to find out what actually happened, plenty of people have touched on the departure, including Cardinals GM Steve Keim.

“Kliff (Kingsbury) addressed that and it was a decision made by the organization,” Keim said to Arizona Sports' Burns and Gambo. “We’ll wish him well in Houston.”

Kingsbury indeed touched on it with reporters over the course of the week:

"We're just always going to do what's best for the organization. Not going to get into a lot of details on it, but it's just one of those cases," said Kingsbury, who was asked the right way a player should go about asking for more playing time:

"I think each case is different. You know, it's case by case but coaches want to do the best job they can by playing the best players they can and maximizing their personnel. And so sometimes we're right, sometimes we're wrong, but you have to be able to ultimately get on the same page and if you don't like your situation, you got to work harder and do right by the team and your teammates and your coaches.

"There's a lot of different ways to do it. You see it all the time in this day and age that it gets done, but I don't have the exact answer. I think like I said, it's case by case. What I've seen is if you really want to be on the field, you earn the time and you prove to your coaches that you deserve to be out there."

Benjamin is now gone, having been claimed by the Houston Texans. Houston had the No. 1 waiver priority and prevented teams such as Kansas City, Seattle and New Orleans from snagging him.

He's already settling into his new digs:

Former Texan and current Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt gave Benjamin some advice on the area, which spanned to various food options in the area.

The Texans now believe they have another strong asset in their backfield.

“I think he’s dynamic,” said Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton (h/t Texans Wire). “From watching the film earlier in the season, he’s an explosive playmaker.”

"When players become available that we think can help us, that’s the case with Eno (Benjamin)," coach Lovie Smith said (h/t Texans Daily). "I think he’s started a few games for the Cardinals this year. Good football player added to the mix."

Benjamin didn't offer much on his departure:

With the world likely knowing details of what happened next week, it appears the storylines surrounding Arizona and Benjamin won't be going away soon.

