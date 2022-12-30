Three Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Falcons; Four More Questionable

The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled three players out of action in Week 17's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, with four more listed as questionable.

The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up their final day of practice for Week 17, and some big names will be missing in action when the Atlanta Falcons play host to them.

Zach Allen, Antonio Hamilton and Colt McCoy have all been ruled out for this week. The absence of Allen and Hamilton was expected with both not touching the practice field all week, yet the development of McCoy not playing was surprising after he said he was cleared from concussion protocol on Wednesday.

When meeting with reporters on Friday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he was still dealing with symptoms from the concussion suffered against the Denver Broncos. David Blough now gets the start at quarterback for the Cardinals, becoming the fourth consecutive different starting passer for Arizona.

Four more players are questionable, as Kelvin Beachum, DeAndre Hopkins, Tanner Vallejo and Marco Wilson are unknown heading into Sunday. Hopkins and Wilson were late additions to the injury report after both practicing in some capacity this week.

In better news, six Cardinals were cleared off the injury report and will be good to go in Atlanta: James Conner, Max Garcia, A.J. Green, Josh Jackson, Billy Price and Charles Washington.

Cardinals-Falcons Friday Injury Report

The Falcons listed three players as out: Chuma Edoga, Feleipe Franks and Jovante Moffatt. Elijah Wilkinson is questionable and Cordarrelle Patterson is fully off the injury report for Atlanta.

Inactives will be announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

