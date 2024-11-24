Trey McBride Makes Cardinals History vs Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has set a new franchise record in Week 12's meeting against the Seattle Seahawks.
McBride registered his 50th catch of the season in the first quarter, making him the first Cardinals tight end to record multiple seasons of 50+ catches according to Mark Dalton.
Per Dalton, McBride's 50 catches is already fifth-most for a tight end in a single season for Arizona.
More milestones McBride can cross today:
- With 5 receptions, McBride would have at least five catches in each of his last nine road games. He would join Travis Kelce (10 straight from 2019-20) and Tony Gonzalez (9 straight from 2004-05) as the only TEs in NFL history to have at least five receptions in nine straight road games.
- With 8 receptions, McBride would have 57 catches this season, the second most by a TE in a season in franchise history. Combined with his franchise record 81 receptions in 2023, he would own the two highest single-season reception totals by a TE in team history.
- With 100+ receiving yards, McBride (2) would join HOFer Jackie Smith (6) as the only TEs in franchise history to have multiple seasons with multiple games of 100+ receiving yards.
“I think he’s the best. I’m not trying to get ahead of myself or anything or put any pressure on him. I know the work that he’s put in. I know what type of athlete he is, what type of player he is. It is good to see that people are taking notice of what he does each and every week when the ball is in his hands," said Kyler Murray on McBride previously this season.
The numbers back Murray's belief up, and slowly but surely we're seeing McBride establish himself as not only one of the best offensive players in Arizona, but one of the top players in the league as well.