These 3 Coaching Candidates Are Missing From the Cardinals’ Interview List

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have filled up their list of coaching candidates entering the 2026 offseason, as 13 current faces have reportedly been requested to interview for the vacant seat left by Jonathan Gannon.

All of Patrick Brown, Matt Burke, Jeff Hafley, Vance Joseph, Klint Kubiak, Mike LaFleur, Jesse Minter, Raheem Morris, Matt Nagy, Robert Saleh, Chris Shula, Arthur Smith and Anthony Weaver have been pinned by the Cardinals for a quick coffee and chat at the minimum.

That's an expansive list, no doubt, though there's still a few names the Cardinals should look to bring in for potential interviews:

Los Angles Rams Passing Coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase

There's no pictures readily available of Nathan Scheelhaase, which checks out when you realize he's the one tasked with drawing play designs in a dark room for mastermind Sean McVay to execute on Sundays.

Scheelhaase isn't getting as much notoriety as Shula and LaFluer in public spaces, though Scheelhaase's buzz is gaining serious traction this offseason.

This would be a massive leap of faith from the Cardinals, as he doesn't bring any play-calling experience to the table and doesn't have a typically extensive resume required to become an NFL head coach.

However, you've got to know a thing or two if you're considered to be the fast-rising candidate under McVay, and he's generating buzz for a reason. In a league always looking for a young and innovative mind, he projects as a top candidate to fill those shoes sooner rather than later.

The Steelers, Raiders, Ravens and Browns are scheduled to meet with him for head coaching interviews.

The Cardinals need to join that list.

Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores

Flores would be the anti-thesis to Sheelhaase, as he's a deeply experienced leader who is a defensive wizard with prior head coach experience.

One might think that's exactly what the Cardinals need after watching their 2025 season unfold.

Many thought Flores wouldn't become a head coach again after he filed a lawsuit against the NFL alleging racially biased mistreatment of head coaching candidates, one that also had ties to Steve Wilks and Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.

Would that prevent the Cardinals from bringing Flores in? Who knows, but Flores certainly deserves another shot to coach again, and his command of a defense could be just what the doctor ordered in the desert.

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

If Sheelhaase and Flores are on two opposite ends of the spectrum, McDaniel is in the middle.

The quirky play-caller was fired by Miami this offseason and looks to start anew.

Whether that's as an offensive coordinator or head coach is to be determined, but it feels as if he'll have both options available depending on the organization.

The Cardinals' offense needs a desperate injection of modern schemes, concepts and ability to spread the ball — which is what McDaniel excelled at in Miami.

However, there's questions surrounding his ability to lead an NFL locker room, ones that plagued him to the very end of his tenure with the Dolphins.

Would a fresh start change that narrative? Arizona would be wise to at least chat with McDaniel to see if that's worth the gamble.

