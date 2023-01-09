10 Bold Predictions for Arizona Cardinals 2023 Offseason

With a lot of suspected change coming for the Arizona Cardinals, here are ten bold predictions for what happens this offseason.

It's about to be a hectic offseason for the Arizona Cardinals and we should anticipate a whirlwind to come through and shake up a lot of what we know about the team. For better or for worse. Right, wrong, or indifferent, this will be a very different Cardinals team in 2023... hopefully.

I for one believe that a lot of change is coming, so I have gone ahead and made ten bold predictions on events and decisions I believe the Cardinals will make this offseason

From staff movement to trades to free agency to the 2023 NFL Draft, I've got it all covered. Let's take a look, shall we?

Vance Joseph promoted to HC

This is provided the Cardinals do decide to move on from current head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Should they do that, I have a sneaky suspicion that owner Michael Bidwill will opt to stay in-house and promote from within. The organization thinks highly of Joseph and his status with the team since 2019 makes him the strongest and likeliest candidate to become the next head coach of the Cardinals.

DeAndre Hopkins traded

Before you chase me out of town with pitchforks, hear me out:

Hopkins is turning 31 years old this summer and is getting ready to enter a massive contract that has him with an over $30 million cap hit. The Cardinals also are likely looking toward the future with younger options and more draft capital is better to do this. Hopkins could net as high as a first-round choice in the 2023 NFL Draft depending on who calls for him. Don't be surprised to see the future Hall of Famer move on this offseason while the Cardinals look to rebuild their team and get younger and cheaper.

Veterans cut/restructure for cap space

There are a lot of moves the Cardinals can and should make to create more cap room this offseason and go crazy on their Free Agency spending.

The following cuts could be made to get some cap savings back:

Robbie Anderson (~$12m)

Markus Golden (~$4.08m)

Colt McCoy (~$1.5m)

Additionally, the team will have J.J. Watt's dead cap hit of $7.2 million will be spread out over the next two seasons There's also a strong possibility that Rodney Hudson either restructures his deal or retires. All in all, these moves could help get the Cardinals over $60 million in cap space to go crazy during Free Agency.

Let Zach Allen walk in free agency

Sometimes you have to let good players go in order to get better, and that's what I am predicting here. Allen has aged like a fine wine for the Cardinals and gotten progressively better in each season, but he may decide to move on while the Cardinals could find an upgrade in Free Agency. Speaking of which...

Break the bank for Javon Hargrave

Hargrave will be one of the prized pieces available in Free Agency this year and the Cardinals should be one of his many suitors. Hargrave is coming off an 11-sack 2022 season and while the Eagles would love to keep him, he may be looking for a big payday. The Cardinals would be happy to oblige and ad the Pro Bowler to their weak defensive line.

Add pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue

Many will knock Ngakoue for his lackluster run defense, but you should be paying him for what he does best - sack the quarterback. Since entering the league in 2016, Ngakoue has posted at least eight sacks in each season and has topped 9.5 sacks four separate times. This kind of production should get the Cardinals' attention.

Beef up the offensive line with Ben Powers, Kaleb McGary

The big spending continues as the Cardinals revamp their offensive line with Powers and McGary. Powers played the best football of his career for the Ravens in 2022 and should be looking for big money. The same can be said for McGary, who has slowly blossomed into one of the best-kept secrets of the league. Plugging Powers in at left guard and McGary at right tackle begins to settle down this unit.

Take Jalen Carter with the third overall pick

The signing of Javon Hargrave shouldn't stop the Cardinals from drafting arguably the top player in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it won't. Carter is a massive human being and he's one of the most disruptive defensive tackles to come out in a few years. He and Hargrave can easily coexist and the defensive line now consists of Carter, Hargrave, and Ngakoue... wow.

Focus draft on defense

The Cardinals currently have eight draft picks for the 2023 NFL Draft and I would anticipate quite a few of those picks, if not the majority of them, to be spent on the defense. Considering the defense was by far the biggest Achilles heel of the team, major draft capital needs to be spent on the entire unit...

Spend a premium pick on a wide receiver

With that being said, I do believe that the Cardinals will spend a premium pick on a shiny new toy for Kyler Murray. Based off my prediction of trading Hopkins, this becomes a necessity for the team. Look for the Cardinals to target a receiver at the top of the second round. Options like Jalin Hyatt, Rashee Ricem, and Josh Downs could all be there.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Kliff Kingsbury Hopes Disaster Season Was Blessing in Disguise

Everything That Went Right, Wrong in Loss to San Francisco

Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 38-13 Loss to 49ers

Cardinals Secure No. 3 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft