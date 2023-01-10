Two Cardinals Crack PFF's Top 50 Free Agent Rankings

Upcoming free agents in Zach Allen and Kelvin Beachum made Pro Football Focus' top 50 list of available players for the offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to have 30 names hit free agency this offseason. With the prospects of a new head coach and general manager taking over the team, the Cardinals have a multitude of directions they can go in.

The team's 4-13 roster is expected to look different moving into the future, and rightfully so. Some players are simply needed to go while others have made their case for staying.

We'll dive into those names and who should stay/go at a later time, yet Pro Football Focus has already released their top 50 list of upcoming free agents.

While names such as Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady rest at the top, two Cardinals managed to crack the list.

No. 24: Zach Allen

"Allen has taken advantage of mentorship from future first-ballot Hall of Famer J.J. Watt early in his career, and he took a big leap in 2022. Allen earned his first run-defense grade above 60.0 and first pass-rush grade above 70.0, with a career-best 35 quarterback pressures and 8.3% pressure rate.

"Allen could be a big benefactor of the pending market explosion among interior defenders, though he will land in the second or third tier of the position group."

No. 43: Kelvin Beachum

"Beachum earned his 10th straight season-long pass-blocking grade above 70.0 and showed few signs of slowing down at 33 years old, logging over 1,100 snaps with a revolving door of lineman teammates at each of the other four positions all season long.

"He’s limited as a run blocker, and that won’t change, but you know what you’re going to get with Beachum at right tackle, and you’re likely going to get tremendous value considering he’s coming off a two-year, $4 million deal signed in 2021."

Interesting enough, cornerback Byron Murphy failed to crack the list.

