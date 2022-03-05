Video: Latest on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Drama

Howard Balzer was on Radio Row at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine to discuss the latest news surrounding quarterback Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been the talk of every town as of late, but none have quite been buzzing like Indianapolis.

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine started with a bang, as Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt released a fiery statement that placed public pressure on head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim only a day before they were slated to speak to reporters.

The following day, Kingsbury and Keim stood at the podium and deflected questions on Murray, staying the course on your typical "we would love to have him long-term" answers and avoiding taking their private negotiations to the court of public opinion.

Less than 24 hours passed before the world received word that Keim and Kingsbury (who is represented by Murray's agent) had their contracts extended through the 2027 season.

