Updated NFL Draft Targets for Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Day two of the 2024 NFL Draft has arrived for the Arizona Cardinals, who found themselves two new starters on day one in the forms of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive lineman Darius Robinson.
Entering today, the Cardinals possess four Day 2 picks including the 35th overall pick, as well as three third-round selections. Not only is that good ammunition, but there are several key players still available for Arizona to snatch up.
Here, we highlight a small handful of players who could potentially be available for the Cardinals at each pick. Obviously, this is theoretical, so don’t come yelling at me if none of these guys (or all of them) are available at each pick!
Targets at pick 35:
Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama
McKinstry predictably slipped in the draft, but he won’t last very long. Although he never blossomed into the superstar he was pronounced to be before the season started, he is still VERY good. McKinstry could be the first pick to open day two, but the Cardinals still have a good chance for him to be available.
Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, Interior Defensive Lineman, Illinois
Newton enters day two as arguably the biggest name left available. The monstrous defensive tackle was once thought to be the draft’s best defensive player and he didn’t magically turn into a scrub. Newton will be a steal wherever he goes on day two.
Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Iowa
DeJean was, at least for me, the biggest surprise to not get drafted in the first round. DeJean is a well-rounded cover man and a player I believe can be an instant starter on a lot of teams. The Cardinals, obviously, would love to snipe him to throw into their secondary.
Targets at Pick 66/71:
Disclosure, I lumped these two picks together, but I in turn gave you more potential targets. You’re welcome!
Chris Braswell, Edge Rusher, Alabama
Braswell was a highly successful pass rusher last season at Alabama, tallying 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He’s not the flashiest pass rusher in the world, but he’s another great talent to add to the current rotation.
Marshawn Kneeland, Edge Rusher, Western Michigan
Kneeland was a name I was told to monitor heading into the week as a potential day one target. Although he didn’t end up being picked last night, I don’t expect him to fall to day three. Kneeland is a bull-rushing machine but needs some finesse to his craft.
Christian Haynes, Interior Offensive Lineman, UConn
I like Haynes as a plug-and-play guard for the Cards. Haynes isn’t the biggest lineman in the world but he’s a near-perfect fit inside and has the nastiness you need at the position.
Jaylen Wright, Running Back, Tennessee
Who the top running back in the 2024 class is remains up to debate, but no one is denying how talented Wright is. Wright didn’t have a heavy workload during his time with the Vols, but he averaged well over 6.0 YPC in his three seasons and showed some upside as a pass catcher.
Edgerrin Cooper, Linebacker, Texas A&M
I am entirely aware that the Cardinals have Kyzir White and Mack Wilson, but the value on Cooper in the top of the third round is hard not to acknowledge. Cooper is a three-down ‘backer and can ease White’s transition back from an ACL injury and perhaps become his successor.
Targets at Pick 90:
Austin Booker, Edge Rusher, Kansas
Booker is getting a lot of attention as of late. The 6’6’ 245-lbs pass rusher recorded eight sacks in his lone season with the Jayhawks and with a bit of refining, he could become a huge part of the pass rushing rotation.
Cooper Beebe, Interior Offensive Lineman, Kansas State
Beebe is one of my favorite values in the draft class. He’s a perfect plug-and-play guard who could bump inside to center, too.
Michael Hall Jr., Interior Defensive Lineman, Ohio State
Hall Jr. is a limited player, but he would be perfect in a rotation. The Cardinals don’t have one dominant interior defender on the team currently, but rotating Hall in with Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones can get the job done.