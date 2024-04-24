Chargers Draft 2 Jim Harbaugh Alums In Second Round Of New Mock
When Jim Harbaugh first took the job as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, it was speculated that the team could look to land some of his former players in the NFL Draft. The University of Michigan was coming off a title-winning season, giving them plenty of talented members heading to the NFL.
With the draft coming tomorrow, the same thought still exists. Harbaugh may look to land some of his former players, using his familiarity with them to evaluate their skillsets.
In a new mock draft by Daniel Popper of The Athletic, he has the Chargers landing two of Harbaugh's former players with their first three picks. In round two, he has the team grabbing cornerback Mike Sainristil with pick No. 37.
"Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter are both intimately familiar with Sainristil. The Chargers need a starter at nickel. Sainristil has experience playing that position in Minter’s scheme."
The Bolts do have a need at the cornerback position, giving thought to them landing someone like Sainristil. He knows the system well and has been flying up draft boards quickly. The Bolts may have to grab him in the second if they want his services.
In the third round, Popper has the team taking running back Blake Corum with pick No. 69.
"The Chargers signed J.K. Dobbins last week, but I do not think that will change their approach at running back in the draft — largely because Dobbins is coming off a significant injury. Corum rushed for nearly 4,000 yards and 58 touchdowns while playing for Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. This is a very chalk mock pick, but I am not going to overthink it."
Corum was a workhorse for Harbaugh at Michigan and he loved him as a player. The pairing does make sense but Corum has also been in high demand of late so he may not be there at pick No. 69.
If the Bolts take one of or both of these players, they will be in great shape. Both have a chance to do damage in the league, potentially giving Los Angeles some real game-changers.
