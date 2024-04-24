Chargers Likely to Take Specific Position at Pick No. 5
The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the more important picks in the first round of the NFL Draft, sitting at pick No. 5. Los Angeles could go a multitude of ways with this selection, including trading back to net themselves even more draft capital.
There has been a lot of trade talk involving the Bolts moving back but as we have gotten closer, it seems that they may end up staying put. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Bolts have looked into trading down but are content staying put. They would likely draft an offensive lineman at pick No. 5 if that was the case.
There has been much speculation about what the Chargers will do, including what position they will take. Many believe it will be either an offensive lineman or wide receiver, given the two biggest needs of the team.
If the Chargers do stand pat and take an offensive lineman, it would likely be Joe Alt out of Notre Dame. Alt may be the most NFL-ready player in this draft class, giving the Bolts a cornerstone piece to their offensive line for years to come.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have wanted to bulk up their offensive front and this pick would help them do exactly that. We will know soon who the Chargers will take, making things more clear for their roster construction.
