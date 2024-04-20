Chargers GM Won't Shy Away From Great Players in Draft, Even if They Are Set at Position
The Los Angeles Chargers are less than one week away from possibly selecting the number five overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. This highly coveted pick could change the franchise's trajectory forever.
Many teams would love to move up in the draft, and it's up to the Biolkts whether they want to stay put or trade back. We'll find out soon enough.
Nonetheless, the Chargers hold nine total picks in the draft. Their first-round pick is the most important, but so are the other eight. LA cannot afford to whiff on many of them, and it's the job of general manager Joe Hortiz to make sure everything runs smoothly.
A lot can and will happen in the draft's three days, but one thing is certain: Hortiz and the crew will select the best player available, regardless of position. On Thursday, Hortiz spoke to the media, including Elliott Teaford of OC Register, saying this free agency class won't affect their draft process on who they'll select.
"I've mentioned it before, in the past here (with the Chargers), that's a big issue and concern for us, is to really develop a deep, talented team at all positions across the board. You don't turn away from a great player who can help you, even if you may be slightly deeper at that position."
The Chargers have yet to make big-time, splash-worthy signings outside of the two backfield players, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, two former Ravens.
Hortiz's statement could mean the Bolts will select another running back in the class if needed. What pick and what round it will be is a mystery as things stand. Nonetheless, this is not breaking news, as neither of these running backs is the most durable. Dobbins has a fair share of significant injuries, while Edwards suffered a significant foot injury, ankle injury, and an ACL injury in 2021.
The Chargers don't have the best backfield on paper, and a younger back will be the way to go for the Bolts. Los Angeles is doing their best to replace Austin Ekeler, their star back for the last seven seasons. In his Chargers career, Ekeler racked up 990 carries for 4355 rush yards and 3884 passing yards, establishing himself as the best dual-threat back in the league.
The Bolts will be tasked with bringing in more talent in this draft and clearly, they won't allow good players to fall through the cracks.
