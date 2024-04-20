First Look At Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh's New Tattoo
Current Los Angeles Chargers head coach and former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is a man of his word. On Saturday morning, Harbaugh delivered on a long-held promise and got a tattoo to commemorate Michigan's 2023 national championship.
Harbaugh got a tattoo on the right side of his arm with the Michigan M' under it reading '15-0.'
Harbaugh promised he'd get the tattoo after beating the Washington Huskies in the title game.
"I said that I would get a tattoo," Harbaugh said after the win over the Huskies. "I have no ink on my body. No tattoos anywhere, but I did say that to our players. I said if we go 15-0, I'm getting a tattoo. It's 15-0. I'm going to put it on my shoulder, I don't know if it's my left or right yet. I'm a right-handed quarterback. I'll probably get it on my right."
"And then an M too, an M that's maize and blue M. Also that signifies a thousand in Roman numerals."
Michigan-based tattoo artist Stephen Bateman did the work.
The 60-year-old head coach led Michigan to their first title since 1997, and boy, what a memorable season it was. On top of the title, they also won another Big Ten title, the Big Ten East division championship, and were named Rose Bowl champions on their way to a national championship.
Harbaugh had great success in Michigan and will look for that success here in Los Angeles. It will be a challenging task, but fans and the organization believe they have the right guy for the job.
Maybe Harbaugh can eventually get a tattoo of the Chargers' first-ever title?
