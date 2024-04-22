Chargers Grab Cornerstone Offensive Piece in New Insider Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will make their selection this Thursday, or not, in the upcoming NFL draft. The Bolts hold the number five overall pick, and it is a high-value selection. This section, if they decide to pick, could make or break their franchise for years to come. A slam dunk selection will put them in the right direction, while a pick bust could do the opposite.
All eyes will be on the Bolts, as we're all eager to see what they'll do with it. However, in the 33rd Team's latest mock draft, NFL insider Ari Meirov has the Bolts staying at five and selecting the best tackle in the draft class, Notre Dame All-American tackle Joe Alt.
"New Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is all about getting more physical up front. While I could see a receiver going here, there was one quote I picked up from GM Joe Hortiz last week at his pre-draft presser: "I can promise you that wide receiver is going to be a deep position in the draft every year. It's just the way the game has changed and evolved."
"So yes, the Chargers need to replace Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but they could get a receiver later in the draft. This also could be a trade-down spot because the Chargers covet a few of the top offensive linemen. If they go with Joe Alt, the plan would more than likely be to play him at right tackle."
This pick would immediately bolster the Charger's offensive line, giving Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman precisely what they want. These two coaches thrive off the ground game, and a great left tackle in Alt will undoubtedly do that. Alt is a mountain of a man standing at 6-foot-8 and within 321 pounds. He is among the best tackle prospects in recent memory due to his robust size, dominating pass-protecting skills, and refined hands when passing blocking or run blocking.
Alt has no weakness in his game and could carry Justin Herbert into the next ten years or so.
