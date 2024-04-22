Chargers Nab 'Go-To' WR After Trading Back in Fresh Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering the NFL Draft later this week ready to bring in some much-needed wide receiver help. The Bolts hold pick No. 5 in the first round and they have been speculated to take either a wide-out or offensive lineman with the pick.
There has also been talk about the Bolts possibly trading down in the round as well. This would net the Chargers more draft assets, something that could help their many needs across the roster.
In a new mock draft by USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has the Chargers trading back in the first round, landing picks No. 11 and No. 23 from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for No. 5. With this, Los Angeles grabbed an offensive tackle at pick No. 11 and then proceeded to get quarterback Justin Herbert some help, taking wide receiver Adonai Mitchell of of Texas at No. 23.
"The consternation regarding the state of the Chargers' receiving corps will only amplify if Harbaugh and Co. trade back to a spot outside of the range of the top three wideouts. In this scenario, however, Los Angeles is able to land a potential go-to target in Mitchell, who should give Justin Herbert the fluid pass catcher he currently lacks."
Mitchell is known as a real threat on the offensive side of the ball and would do well with a quarterback like Herbert. While he isn't on the level of some of the top prospects in the draft class, Mitchell can still hold his own.
Last season for the Longhorns, Mitchell caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was a big part of why the Longhorns reached the College Football Playoff and now will be looking to contribute on Sundays.
If the Bolts can grab both an offensive lineman and receiver in the first round, it should be seen as a victory for them. Mitchell could create a nice pairing with last year's first round selection, Quentin Johnston, who will be looking to have his own breakout year.
Los Angeles has plenty of avenues to go down regarding their first round options but trading back could be a decent idea if they can land some steals with their choices.
