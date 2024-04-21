Chargers Grab Jim Harbaugh's Old Star Offensive Player in New Mock Draft
For the first time in years, the Los Angeles Chargers' receiver room lacks talent.
While 2023 LA wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams (especially the latter) have had major issues with availability, they were undoubtedly productive on the field.
Without both, the Bolts will have to turn to Quentin Johnston, Joshua Palmer, and presumably, whomever they select with their first round draft pick this year (No. 5 overall). That being said, with free agency more or less complete, the Bolts will need to select multiple receivers across the draft, with former Michigan WR Roman Wilson being a great option for them.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports in his recent mock has the Bolts snagging him with the 69th pick (3rd round), but concurrently expects them to trade down and select Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham with the 11th pick, opening the door to a WR selection later on.
Wilson was an All-Big Ten Second-Team Selection this past season, catching 12 touchdowns in a run-heavy offense that was typically playing from ahead, reducing their incentive to pass the ball. At 6-foot and 192 pounds, Wilson profiles as an elite route runner who has potential to play on both the inside and outside.
He should be an immediate contributor to a system he has familiarity with, giving the Bolts the help they need right off the bat. That being said, if the Bolts don't trade down in the first round and choose a WR instead, the rationale to draft Wilson will dissipate.
