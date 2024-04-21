Chargers Reveal Timing For Opening of New Practice Facility
Through a new video on their X account, the Los Angeles Chargers have offered fans a sneak peek into their new practice facility, appropriately titled "The Bolt " (which, of course, is also LA's team nickname), while announcing a rough timeline for its unveiling: this summer.
Charger Report's own James Brizuela reflected on the move via his X account:
The slated release of The Bolt correlates nicely with a big rebuilding phase for Los Angeles. Since the start of last season, the team has moved on from long-time general manager Tom Telesco, three-year head coach Brandon Staley (well, it was more like two years and change), its top two wide receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, and its top running back in Austin Ekeler.
This is a new era for Los Angeles, which finished at a paltry 5-12 last season. Under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz, the team is looking to build through young, rookie-scale contracts in the NFL draft next weekend. The Bolts have nine picks as of this writing, headlined by the fifth selection. Several very talented wide receivers should still be available for Los Angeles at that point in the draft, including OSU's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers, and Washington's Rome Odunze. We're pretty sure any of them will be happy to call this practice facility home.
More Chargers: LA GM Won't Shy Away From Great Players in Draft, Even if They Are Set at Position