Chargers Grab Potential Steal TE Prospect in New CBS Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering into the NFL Draft next week ready to bring in some real talent to the roster. They hold nine picks in the draft, giving them multiple chances to hit on a few players.
Los Angeles has a need on the offensive side of the ball, with one area being at the tight end position. While they did sign Hayden Hurst in free agency, he likely isn't a long-term option for this team. This means we could see the Bolts look to grab a tight end in the draft, potentially in the middle to later rounds.
In a new CBS mock draft by Josh Edwards, the Bolts grabbed tight end Jared Wiley out of TCU. Wiley met with the Chargers earlier on in the draft process, giving them a closer look at him.
He has the potential to be one of the steals of this draft if he goes to the correct team. Pairing him with star quarterback Justin Herbert could help unlock an explosive side to Wiley.
Last season with the Horned Frogs, Wiley posted 47 catches for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. He has the chance to really do some damage in the league and the Bolts could be the perfect team for him.
They need someone to be more than a stop-gap tight end and Wiley could act as a security blanket for Herbert. This would be a nice landing spot for both sides if it were to come to fruition.
More Chargers: Chargers Meeting With Multi-Positional RB for Pre-Draft Visit