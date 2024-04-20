Chargers Meeting With Multi-Positional RB for Pre-Draft Visit
The Los Angeles Chargers' running back room has improved significantly following the acquisitions of former Baltimore Ravens Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, but those two players' injury histories can spell concern when it comes to their ability to withstand a season.
For this reason, expect the Bolts to draft another running back, with Michigan product Blake Corum being the obvious target given his ties to Jim Harbaugh and co.
On the other hand, the Bolts could wait until the later rounds, targeting the likes of UCLA's Carson Steele, who just had a pre-draft visit.
Steele was one of the few bright spots for a UCLA Bruins team that put forth a serious underperformance last season, leading to the dismissal of head coach Chip Kelly. He put up 847 yards and six touchdowns, while adding value in different positions ranging from running back to tight end.
His versatility is terrific and represents exactly what is needed in the modern NFL. Greg Roman, the Bolts' new OC, has had plenty of experience working with these types of players, including the likes of Patrick Ricard and Kyle Juszczyk in Baltimore. With countless ways to weaponize Steele and being one of the few teams to be able to do so at a high level, expect the Bolts to keep an eye on him both during, and after the draft (if undrafted).
