Chargers Hold Ground, Take Best Player Available in Fresh Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the more important pieces of the entire upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Los Angeles sits with the 5th overall selection, giving them a great opportunity to turn that pick into a cornerstone piece of their franchise.
However, there has been plenty of talk of late about the Bolts moving down in the first round of the draft to gain more draft capital. Given all the holes that the Chargers have across their roster, it would make sense for them to do so.
In a new mock draft by NFL.com's Peter Schrager, the Bolts don't trade down and hold their ground at pick No. 5. According to Schrager, the Chargers select arguably the best player available in the entire draft, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State.
"Some teams like Malik Nabers more than Harrison. Others may like Rome Odunze. But I think Harrison's ultimately the first receiver taken, and he would be a perfect match with both Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh."
New head coach Jim Harbaugh knows Harrison Jr. very well from his time with the Michigan Wolverines. Whenever Ohio State and Michigan faced off, Harrison Jr. would keep Harbaugh up at night as he tried to scheme against him.
Harrison Jr. is seen by many as the best pure wide-out in this draft class and with the Chargers' need at the position, it makes sense for them to grab him. He would instantly become the favorite target of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, becoming the No. 1 option on the team.
In a way, this is the best-case situation for the Bolts as they would get a game-changer at the position. However, there are plenty of different avenues for them to explore, even if Harrison Jr. would vastly improve the squad.
