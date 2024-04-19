Chargers GM Opens Up About When J.K. Dobbins Will Be Ready to Go This Season
Now that the Los Angeles Chargers have brought on running back J.K. Dobbins, the primary question now becomes: When will Dobbins be ready to play?
Dobbins, who spent the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, is coming off of a torn Achilles tendon. He joined the Chargers on a one-year deal this week.
The good news for the Chargers is that general manager Joe Hortiz said Dobbins appears to have a strong chance at returning in time for the regular season.
“He should be ready,” Hortiz told reporters Thursday. “We’ll take our time with him, like we do with every single player that’s recovering from a season-ending injury and surgery. Obviously, we’re not playing until September, so we’re not in a rush. I think we want to get guys healthy, at their best, before we crank them up and get them rolling.”
While they won't rush Dobbins back, they'll be excited when he is ready to join the backfield. Dobbins will form a rushing tandem with fellow former Raven Gus Edwards. Combine those two with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and the Chargers offense should have a much more run-oriented attack than fans have been accustomed to in the Justin Herbert era.
When healthy, Dobbins has proven he can be a strong back. In his rookie season, he rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. He's also proven he can come back from a major injury. Following that rookie campaign, Dobbins tore his ACL and missed the entire 2021 season. The next year, he rushed for 520 yards and two touchdowns across eight games.
If he can return to form like he did last time, he should be an important addition for this Chargers team.
