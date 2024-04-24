Chargers News: Bill Simmons Believes LA Capable Of Making “Funniest” Move Of Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers, who possess the fifth overall pick, have the opportunity to really muck up the works in tomorrow’s NFL draft.
Per The Ringer’s Bill Simmons on the latest edition of his eponymous The Bill Simmons Podcast, he believes that one of the most hilarious potential developments in the first day of the draft that could transpire would be if head coach Jim Harbaugh – who has been singing the praises of his ex-Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy to anyone who will listen – decided to actually move on from Pro Bowl LA quarterback Justin Herbert for the opportunity to select his CFP national championship-winning quarterback.
“The funniest thing that could happen from a ‘Holy s—’ standpoint with this NFL draft is if the Chargers traded Herbert over the next 48 hours. Let’s say the Chargers just traded Herbert to Washington for the No. 2 pick, and got all the picks – you know, Washington has so many picks,” Simmons opined. “[Harbaugh’s] end game would be to end up with McCarthy and a bunch of picks, and to sell on Herbert.”
His guest on the pod, The Ringer’s Ben Solak, chuckled at the notion, before ultimately concurring.
“I’m laughing because I agree,” Solak said. “The minute that Harbaugh went to owners’ meetings and said, ‘J.J. McCarthy is the best quarterback in this class, the ideal quarterback’ –”
“It did get my attention,” Simmons interjected.
“If I were [Chicago Bears general manager] Ryan Poles, I would’ve called Joe Hortiz that second,” Solak continued. “I would have been like, ‘[I’ll trade the No.] 1 [pick] for Herbert. It’s J.J. McCarthy for Herbert straight up… No joke, 100% serious, I’m Ryan Poles, the clock starts pick 1 overall, I got ten minutes on the clock, I’m talking to my guys, I’m hanging out, we’re so excited to pick Caleb [Williams], and then, right before I send the pick in, I just go to a dark corner where no one will see me, and I call the Chargers, and I say, ‘...McCarthy for Herbert right now.’”
“Well let’s talk this out. So Chargers trade Herbert for the No. 1 pick, then they have a second deal with Washington, where they move back one spot,” Simmons said. “Yeah Washington gets Caleb. And Washington has a s—load of picks… Now you move back to 2, and you just pick McCarthy at 2. This would be the most fun. It’s like, ‘Oh, you really DO think J.J. McCarthy’s gonna be a great quarterback, you just traded Justin Herbert, holy s—!’”
“I guarantee that Harbaugh’s just talking because it’s free and he’s just saying it because it’s not going to matter to him and he has Herbert, and who cares, he can say whatever he wants, he’s going out for his [Michigan] guys, but for the slightest sliver of the possibility that he’s crazy enough to do it, you make the call, and then you make the call again,” Solak opined.
“Well as we’ve discussed many times, can’t remember a lot of great Justin Herbert moments so far.” Simmons joked. “What are you trading? No, I know he’s good… It would be funny.”
Herbert had a great season in 2023 individually, even if his team went 5-12. In just 13 games, the 6'6" Oregon product passed for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns (against just seven interceptions), while notching a 64.1 quarterback rating.
