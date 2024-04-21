Chargers Make Safe Selection, Get Justin Herbert Help in Latest Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers hold the 5th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, giving them a chance to add a very talented player to their roster. Many have speculated that the Bolts could end up trading back in the first round to net them more draft capital going forward.
However, if they were to do this, they would be missing out on multiple elite prospects at key positions. Los Angeles has a need for wide receiver help after trading away veteran Keenan Allen and releasing Mike Williams this offseason.
In a new mock draft done by Fox Sports, the Bolts stay put at pick No. 5 and grab wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. out of Ohio State. This seems to be the safest pick that the Chargers could make this draft process, giving quarterback Justin Herbert a legitimate weapon to work with.
"What happens when quarterbacks go 1-4? Marvin Harrison Jr. falls right in the lap of the team that perhaps needs him most. The Chargers let their top two receivers go this offseason and might have just made up for it in one pick."
Harrison Jr. would instantly become the No. 1 option for the Bolts, helping them to ease the loss of Allen. He is special in space and may have the best hands out of the wide-outs in this class.
He would become the favorite target for Herbert almost immediately, showing his worth. The Bolts need to get this pick right and landing Harrison Jr. could be the move to make things happen.
