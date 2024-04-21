Chargers News: Variety Of Solid Receiver Options Past First Round In 2024 Draft
With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers are favored to draft either an offensive lineman or a wide receiver. The top players the Bolts are believed to be interested in with that pick include Notre Dame OL Joe Alt, Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU WR Malik Nabers.
There are many who believe taking a wide receiver, and especially one of these top playmakers, should be the top priority for the Chargers. After the team parted ways with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this offseason, their wide receiver room is lacking a true No. 1 threat, along with depth in general.
Still, this doesn't mean the Chargers will necessarily take a wide receiver at No. 5. They might instead prefer Alt or even another player.
A reason it could even be smart for the Chargers to select another premium player over a first-round receiver is the amount of receiving talent in this class and the receivers that will be available in later rounds in the draft.
Wide receiver is a position that often has plenty of depth, with true quality receivers available on Day 2 or Day 3. Tank Dell, Puca Nakua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Terry McLaurin and Nico Collins are just some of the value receivers who have been selected in the later rounds. This year there are expected to be plenty of these options, including players like Michigan's Roman Wilson, Texas WR Xavier Worthy, Oregon's Troy Franklin, USC's Brenden Rice and Virginia's Malik Washington among several others.
Ultimately, there are multiple strategies or ways the Chargers can go and still hit on this draft class General manager Joe Hortiz is focused on taking the 'best player available,' which will leave them with several great candidates at No. 5 overall. If a wide receiver is not the pick with that spot, they should be able to fill their receiving room with quality guys later in the draft.
