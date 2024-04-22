Massive Big-12 OT Held Pre-Draft Visit With Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering the NFL Draft armed with nine total picks. While their first round pick is one of the more important in the entire draft, Los Angeles has plenty of holes to fill along their roster.
One area that they have a major need is at the offensive line position. It was a real problem for the Bolts this past season, helping them finish the year with a disappointing 5-12 record.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh now in the mix, the Chargers are expected to prioritize the offensive line in the draft. The team has been looking at different prospects around the country and have recently met with offensive guard Brandon Coleman out of TCU.
Coleman would instantly help bolster this offensive line, helping to protect star quarterback Justin Herbert. He uses his big size to his advantage, showing strong protection in the passing game.
He has played both tackle and guard, even if he is labeled as a guard entering the draft. His flexibility could be of use to potential teams that are interested in him, including the Chargers.
Coleman gave up zero sacks in 720 snaps played this past season for TCU, showing great protection and instincts. He has been rising draft boards of late and the Bolts could easily look at him with their second or third round pick.
