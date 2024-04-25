Chargers Solidify Defensive Front Future in Latest Mock Draft
When the Los Angeles Chargers make their selection on the first night of the NFL Draft, it's anyone's guess where that will be. Right now, they hold the No. 5 pick in the draft but there has been massive talk about them potentially moving down to net more draft capital.
Los Angeles has needs all over the place so moving back could help solve multiple issues. In a new mock draft by Charles McDonald and Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports, they have the Bolts trading back with the Minnesota Vikings for an extra first rounder.
Los Angeles gets pick No.23 and proceeds to use it on a talented defensive presence. They grab defensive edge rusher Jared Verse out of Florida State.
"The second Chargers pick goes to the defensive trenches, picking up Verse to solidify their future at defensive end. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are still on the roster, but Mack isn’t going to be around that much longer and the Chargers need insurance in case Bosa’s injury history continues. This is a good landing spot for Verse at this point in the draft."
Verse landing with the Bolts at pick No. 23 would be an absolute steal for this team. He is a special talent that dominated while with the Seminoles.
Last season, he posted 41 total tackles with 12.5 of them coming for a loss. Verse also added in nine sacks, showing a strong ability to get to the quarterback.
Both Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack are getting up there in age so addressing the problem now makes sense for the Chargers. Verse could give them a high-quality pass rusher and he could learn from the veterans going forward. This would be an ideal landing spot for both sides and the Chargers would be jumping for joy if it came true.
