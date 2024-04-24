Chargers Land TE Brock Bowers After Trading Back in New CBS Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers have been talked about possibly trading down in the first round for a while now. The team has many needs that they need to address so gaining more assets can only help.
The Bolts hold pick No. 5 in the draft, giving them plenty of options to work with. Los Angeles could stand pat to make their pick but has received a ton of trade calls to move down.
In a new mock draft by Dave Richard of CBS, the Chargers land tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 11 pick in the first round. Los Angeles moved back with the New England Patriots after they traded with the Minnesota Vikings.
"After reeling in a haul from New England (who got the haul from Minnesota) earlier in this mock, the Chargers take the best-available prospect remaining knowing that they have two early second-round picks to help add talent elsewhere. Bowers is a unicorn with excellent receiving skills, agility and quickness for a guy his size. In this landing spot he'd be in line to potentially finish first on the team in targets, whereas on other rosters he might finish second. And here's a fun fact: Bowers was heavily recruited by Michigan out of high school and even visited Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh gets his chance to work with Bowers and make him a dominant part of their passing game."
Landing Bowers would be an absolute game-changer for the Bolts. He has been one of the better offensive weapons in college football over the years and would give quarterback Justin Herbert a dominant weapon to throw the ball too.
His versatility is very apparent, having the ability to be used in the running game as well. Los Angeles could do a lot with someone like Bowers and he could become a security blanket for Herbert.
Los Angeles has been in need of a wide receiver but with Bowers, he can take on the need. He can be used as both a tight end or wide-out, giving the team much room to work with.
