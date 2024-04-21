Chargers Strike Early With Jim Harbaugh Player in Fresh Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will officially have their 2024 rookie class a week from now. How many picks will it actually be? We're not sure yet, but as things stand, the Bikts have nine picks, and they'll be sure to do their best to nail all of them, not only their highly coveted number five overall pick.
It's almost a guarantee the new Chargers staff, which includes head coach Jim Harbaugh, will select one of his former Michigan Wolverine players. In this mock draft, NFL draft analyst for NFL.com Chad Reuter has the Bolts doing just that. With LA's second-round pick, Reuter has the Chargers selecting Michigan running back Blake Croum with the 37th overall pick.
According to NFL.com, Corum has a grade of 6.15, which ranks him as a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein also has him as a third-round draft pick.
"Corum is a bit of a one-speed runner lacking sizzle and wiggle but gets it downhill with timing and finishes runs with good forward lean. He has the hard-hat mentality to handle heavy workloads and can exploit defenses that fatigue or miss their run fits. The talent doesn't stand out on its own, but he's strong, competitive and team-oriented with exceptional football character. He can catch it when needed and is above average in picking up the blitz, which could earn him status as a three-down backup with a chance to find early carries as an RB2/3."
The Chargers already have two starting caliber runningbacks in former Ravenms J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. It would be a bust backfield for the Chargers if they bring in Corum, but as general manager Joe Hortiz said, he will select the best player available regardless of position. If Corum happens to be that guy, then so be it.
Harbaugh is more than familiar with Corum and his game. Under Harbaugh, the 5-goot-8, 205-pound back collected 3737 yards on 675 carries, 58 touchdowns, and 4148 scrimmage yards.
If Corum is available, this pick seems likely. Don't be surprised if he makes his way to LA.
