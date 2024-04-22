Chargers Trade Back, Grab Stellar OT Prospect in New Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the more important picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and have the power to dictate how some of it will go. Los Angeles has the 5th overall pick and has been speculated to potentially be looking to trade down in order to gain more draft capital.
Los Angeles has needs all over their roster but mainly along the offensive line and wide receiver room. In a new mock draft by USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, they have the Bolts trading down with the Minnesota Vikings to land pick No. 11 in the first round.
With that new pick, Los Angeles grabs star offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State. The Chargers had all sorts of issues along their offensive line last season and this pick would instantly help alleviate some of their problems.
"In trading back, the Bolts gain additional resources to rebuild a roster that's decidedly in transition. Meanwhile, Fuaga figures to be exactly the kind of aggressive, overpowering force at right tackle that Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman will prize in establishing a rugged running attack."
Fuaga is seen by many as one of the better prospects in this draft class and would help the team protect star quarterback Justin Herbert. Keeping Herbert upright in games is the best way for the team to stay competitive so adding in a talent like Fuaga could be a game changer.
New head coach Jim Harbaugh loves to build strong offensive lines with his teams, making this a likely approved pick by him. If this situation were to come true, Fuaga could end up being a cornerstone piece for the Bolts for years to come.
