Chargers Trade Back, Land Star Big Ten OT in Fresh Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will be entering the NFL Draft armed with the No. 5 pick in the first round. Los Angeles will have plenty of options for what they want to do with that selection, including the possibility of trading back to net more draft capital.
This idea has come to life even more in recent times, giving some thought to the idea that the Bolts could make it happen. Given all the needs that they have along their roster, it's not the worst idea even if they would be giving up on some elite prospects at the top of the draft class.
In a new mock draft by Charles McDonald and Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports, they have the Bolts trading back with the Minnesota Vikings. Los Angeles grabs the No. 11 pick in this scenario and they take offensive lineman Olu Fashanu out of Penn State.
"Head coach Jim Harbaugh has stressed the importance of offensive linemen and can get his hands on a big-time talent with Fashanu, who is falling down draft boards after an inconsistent senior season, which may have been due to injury. Either way, Fashanu can slide into right tackle while the Chargers figure out a different route for their wide receiver problem."
Last season, the offensive line gave the Bolts all sorts of issues so they have been determined to address the issue this offseason. Bringing in someone like Fashanu would allow them to fix their problems while giving them much-needed flexibility.
He can slide right in to start on day one and this is exactly what the Bolts need. New head coach Jim Harbaugh understands the importance of having a strong offensive line and Fashanu was one of the better players in college football last season. Look for him to potentially be an option for the Bolts if they do indeed trade back.
More Chargers: Chargers Grab Potential Offensive Steal In Latest ESPN Mock Draft