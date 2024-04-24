Chargers Grab Potential Offensive Steal In Latest ESPN Mock Draft
Entering the NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers will be looking at all options on the table. They could hold onto their No. 5 overall pick or potentially trade back to get themselves more draft capital to work with.
The Bolts desperately need wide receiver help after they traded away Keenan Allen and released Mike Williams. Luckily for them, this draft class is loaded and they could solve their issues fairly quickly.
In a new mock draft by ESPN, Chargers beat reporter Kris Rhim picked the Bolts to trade back with the Minnesota Vikings to nab an extra first round pick. With this extra first rounder, the Bolts took wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU.
"After the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the Chargers' most glaring need is at wide receiver. At 6-3, 209 pounds, Thomas ran a 4.33 40-yard dash and had 1,177 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He gives quarterback Justin Herbert a receiver with the potential to become one of the league's best."
Landing a player like Thomas Jr. would be a massive get for this Bolts team in the late first round. He shined bright while with the Tigers, posting 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 scored.
Thomas Jr. showed a strong ability to get into the end-zone, something that all potential teams love to see. His speed is something that the Chargers could use going forward, making this a very solid landing spot if it were to come true.
Los Angeles is starting to build for the future and Thomas Jr. would be a good investment. While he may not be one of the elite prospects at the top of the draft, he could serve this team very well for years to come.
More Chargers: Chargers Land TE Brock Bowers After Trading Back in New CBS Mock Draft