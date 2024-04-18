Chargers Trade For NFC Star WR in Latest ESPN Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the upcoming NFL Draft in need of more help at the wide receiver position. After trading away star receiver Keenan Allen and letting go of Mike Williams in free agency, the Bolts have a rather lackluster group of receiving personnel.
The team is expected to pursue a wide-out with their first round pick but they could also look around the league for help. In a new mock draft by Bill Barnwell of ESPN, the Chargers make a trade for San Francisco 49ers' star wide-out Brandon Aiyuk.
In this proposed deal, the Bolts sent out pick No. 5, and pick No. 181 in the sixth round for Aiyuk, the 49ers first round pick at No. 31 and pick No. 94 in the third round.
"Getting Justin Herbert a plug-and-play No. 1 wide receiver in Aiyuk is a move the Chargers would need to consider, even if it meant passing up one of the top wideouts in this class. Aiyuk has had multiple impressive seasons with the 49ers, has grown into the sort of complete player coach Jim Harbaugh would love and just turned 26 in March. He can be great with Herbert right now, and this would be a perfect landing spot for him in terms of a potential quarterback situation. Harbaugh could still go grab an offensive tackle at the bottom of Round 1."
Aiyuk could solve a lot of issues for the Bolts, giving them a true No. 1 wide receiver. He has wanted a new deal from the 49ers for a long time, with San Francisco not willing to meet his requirements to this point.
Last season for the 49ers, Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 and seven touchdowns. He has gotten better each season he has been in the NFL and could do very well working alongside quarterback Justin Herbert.
This is a win-win of a deal for both sides and something the Bolts may want to look into. Aiyuk is an established player in the NFL, something that could go a long way with the new regime in Los Angeles.