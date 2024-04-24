Chargers News: Details Revealed For J.K. Dobbins' Contract
The Los Angeles Chargers entered free agency wondering who would be in their backfield next year. Former running back Austin Ekeler headed to the Washington Commanders so the Bolts had to turn elsewhere.
They landed former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards to a deal and also grabbed former Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. The former second-round pick is coming off a torn Achilles but has made great progress all offseason.
The contract details for Dobbins have been revealed. He is getting a one-year contract from the Bolts that carries a value of $1.61 million but also has $750K available via different incentives.
With Dobbins in the mix, the Bolts feel very good about their running back room. However, they could still grab one in the NFL Draft as well.
Dobbins is coming off a major injury and he seems like more of a stop-gap type of player for the team. If he can put together a successful season, he could re-enter the free agent market next offseason and cash in on a new deal.
The former Ohio State product has dealt with a few injuries already in his young career but when healthy, he has shown a lot of promise on the field. If he can give the Chargers a strong season, it would be mutually beneficial for all involved. Dobbins has the chance to be one of the better signings of the offseason if he can remain healthy.
