Chargers News: Fans Respond To Ladd McConkey Draft Selection
The Los Angeles Chargers selection of wide receiver Ladd McConkey was seen around the league as one of the better picks from the draft. The team had a major need at the receiver position, choosing to bypass a wide-out in the first round for offensive tackle Joe Alt. However, landing McConkey and Alt now gives the Bolts multiple needs covered.
McConkey was great for the Georgia Bulldogs during his career there. He posted 119 catches for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns over his three years of playing time. His time with the Bulldogs allowed him to show his abilities, which ended up making him a second round selection in the draft process.
He has all the tools to become the No. 1 wide receiver for the Chargers and become the favorite target of quarterback Justin Herbert. It was a popular pick, especially from those around the league.
Here are some of the best reactions to the Bolts pick of McConkey from draft weekend.
While the Chargers needs at the receiver position won't be filled by just the addition of McConkey, pairing him with Quentin Johnston, the first round pick from last season's draft. The Bolts believe he can develop into a true threat within the offense, giving them reason to take him. Los Angeles is building for the future and they see themselves on the right path going forward.
