Did Chargers Get it Right Picking OT Joe Alt Over a WR?
The Los Angeles Chargers decided to take offensive tackle Joe Alt with their No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, instead of one of the elite wide receivers on the draft board. This had been a discussion leading up to the draft but the Chargers ultimately went with protecting quarterback Justin Herbert.
With new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, the Chargers were always expected to beef up their trenches on both sides of the ball. Landing Alt heavily helps this in that regard and the Chargers now have a potential cornerstone offensive tackle for years to come.
While the sexy pick would have been someone like wide receiver Malik Nabers out of LSU, landing Alt was the correct move. The protection of Herbert is the most important part of the game and Alt should be able to step right in and help.
Los Angeles landed a few wide receivers later in the draft anyway, even if they don't have the elite upside of someone like Nabers. Alt may be the most "pro-ready" player in the entire draft and he fits the blocking scheme that Harbaugh is looking to implement.
This is a great landing spot for Alt and Herbert will heavily thank the organization for this prominent selection. Los Angeles did a good job with their first draft under a new regime and the best is yet to come for this franchise.
