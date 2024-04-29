Chargers News: Joe Alt Speaks In First Presser With LA
The Los Angeles Chargers selection of offensive tackle Joe Alt out of Notre Dame in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft may have been one of the more overlooked moves. Alt comes in ready to go and will provide this team with exactly what new head coach Jim Harbaugh is looking for.
Harbaugh loves to build his teams through the trenches, something that Alt can provide almost immediately. He will step in from day-one and likely be a starter for this team, which is exactly what any organization wants from their top draft pick.
Alt spoke about just simply getting to work during his first press conference as a member of the Chargers. You can see some of it below.
"Straight excitement. Can't wait to get out here, get to work."
Alt gives the Bolts a legitimate threat along their offensive line, pairing him with Rashawn Slater. Both men should be able to protect quarterback Justin Herbert very well and the Chargers are building something special with their offensive front.
While some may criticize the pick of Alt, he is the most NFL-ready player in the entire draft. His ability to block the quarterback and in the running game is special, giving the Chargers much reason to take him early on.
If he can replicate what he did with the Fighting Irish, the Chargers will have gotten a steal. Alt gives this team some breathing room across their offensive line and fans are excited about seeing him go to work for the organization.
