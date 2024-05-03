Chargers News: Justin Herbert's Fantasy Upside Post-Draft
With the NFL draft now over, it's time to look ahead to the start of the season. While we are still a little away from kickoff, teams are putting their plans in place. And of course, this means fantasy football will be starting up soon.
For the Los Angeles Chargers, they have a few pieces that could be of interest to fantasy football players this season. Los Angeles normally has a strong offense but with new head coach Jim Harbaugh in the mix, things could look a little different.
Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network looked at the fantasy football implications of the Chargers moves, especially when it pertains to quarterback Justin Herbert. They asked the question about whether or not Herbert is worth being picked up as a starter
"In theory, we should love him. But the shift in organizational focus is a buzzkill. Gone are Herbert’s primary targets in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Austin Ekeler. In is Jim Harbaugh and a run-centric approach that he brings from the collegiate level."
While Herbert did lose some weapons, he is still one of the better quarterbacks in the entire league. Harbaugh will work to get him easy throws and he should still be a viable fantasy option for people.
He may not be a top-10 option like he was in the past but Herbert should still be a top-15 at worst. Look for him to have another strong year under this new regime in Los Angeles.
More Chargers: Chargers News: Pundits Don't Think Much of LA in First Power Rankings Post-Draft